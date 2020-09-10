Girls on the Run fall season to begin next week

NORTHMAPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts is launching its sixth fall season and it begins next week.

The Girls on the Run program is offering in-person teams, hybrid teams, and teams that are 100 percent virtual to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year.

Programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to build meaningful connections with their peers.

The 75 sites across the western Massachusetts region have served more than 5,400 youth since it was founded in 2015.