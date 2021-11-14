‘Girls on the Run’ hosts 5k in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The life skills program “Girls on the Run” attracts more attention and admirers each day in western Massachusetts.

“Girls on the Run” enjoyed a big day in Holyoke on Sunday, participating with their families in a 5K run at the Ashley Reservoir. During the ten-week program, they participate in lessons that help build confidence, connections and encourage community service.

College professor Hillary Sackett-Taylor spends six hours every week as a “Girls of the Go” coach.

“I often think about what it is that I needed when I was a pre-teen girl about to go into middle school and I think about the kind of female mentors I wish I had in my life, other women that I could look up to,” Sackett-Taylor said.

“Girls on the Go” has been providing mentoring for girls here in western Massachusetts for the past several years.