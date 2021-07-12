Girls softball league receives new equipment from Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC will provide New England Youth Sports Association (NEYSA) Softball with new equipment and a monetary donation.

“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Springfield.” said Stephen Kowalczyk, General Manager for Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”

Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC is partnering with the association and the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball program to provide equipment kits containing: equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees and ball buckets. Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC also donated a monetary donation for an undisclosed amount to NEYSA Softball.

2021 is the sixteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball and Softball program. The program has benefitted over eight-million players since launching. In 2020 more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated in the program.