SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News celebrated the 25th founder’s day of our parent company Nexstar.

Nexstar Nation is 12,400 employees strong and today on its 25th anniversary, 22News employees joined community members to make an impact in the communities we serve.

“We’re not just on tv, but we’re on the ground, in the community.”

In the community is where you could find dozens of WWLP employees working to make a difference. Just like with many events, the pandemic got in the way of this annual Nexstar tradition last year.

“We weren’t able to do this last year. The last event was a couple years ago with the shredding event at the Big E. So it was nice to get out to the Ronald McDonald House, Camp Shepherd in Westfield, Robinson State Park, Chicopee State Park… we have WWLP crews all over.” Patrick Berry, Host of Mass Appeal on 22News

Ronald McDonald House

One of the locations for this volunteer was the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield where employees worked together to help clean up the building and of course connect with community. They did some heavy lifting, bringing in donated furniture along with cleaning up the outside building.

Robinson State Park & Chicopee Memorial State Park

Robinson State Park

Jerry Adams, Sue Frenette, Deb Houle, and Tia Bowen at Robinson State Park.

Chicopee Memorial State Park

Teams of volunteers at Chicopee State Park and Robinson State Park picked up litter while at the same time enjoying nature, and even catching a glimpse at some bears.

“I’m always at the State House so you don’t really see me in the community, and I don’t get to explore western Mass. so I’m thrilled to be here.” Jodi Reed, 22News State House Reporter

YMCA Camp Shepard

WWLP crews also went to Camp Shepherd in Westfield where they worked to improve the grounds, just in time for the return of their summer camps.

“This is a beautiful piece of land, and again the help is very much appreciated. Thank you for that, and we look forward to opening up and having all the kids back, and I’m sure the parents are glad to have their kids back as well.” Tristan Jorud, facilities director for YMCA of Greater Westfield

For the volunteers, this type of work needs to go beyond just one day.

“It’s important as we age and grow up, to give back all our knowledge to all the non-profits. Giving back to the non-profits is what helps grow the community.” Patrick Berry, Host of Mass Appeal on 22News

"FOCUS ON BEING BETTER EVERY DAY": @NXSTMediaGroup founder Perry Sook reflected with @JennyAnchondoTV on finding success and growing #NexstarNation into the country's largest local television company.



Words to live by. pic.twitter.com/QxrfB7mgj2 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) June 17, 2021

#WATCH: Here's a look at how our 12 News team participated in Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/xv3O5evcH2 — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) June 17, 2021

Nexstar news stations across the country participated in similar volunteer efforts. After being founded in Scranton, Pennsylvania 25 years ago there are 199 Nexstar news stations, including 22News.