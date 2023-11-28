CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Day of Giving, which encourages everyone to give back.

National Day Of Giving reminds us to give to those in need after spending the holiday weekend shopping. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students will come together for one common purpose, which is to celebrate generosity and to give, according to the National Day Calander.

In 2012, 92nd Street Y in New York City created the Day of Giving to focus on the charitable season in the wake of the commercialized Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is more commonly referred to as #GivingTuesday and harnesses the power of social media to give back around the world and throughout the year.

There are several different ways to participate in Giving Tuesday, such as:

Set up a collection of non-perishable food at work. Deliver the collection to a local food pantry.

Donate gift cards to a shelter.

Collect new toys and donate them to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

Make blankets for those receiving cancer treatment.

The day gives nonprofit organizations the ability to raise more money than on an average day of giving. Nonprofits benefit from those looking to make a positive impact ahead of the holiday season. Websites like Great Nonprofits, Charity Navigator, GoFundMe, and VolunteerMatch can be used to locate an organization, non-profit, or charity near you.