NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The sound of Bagpipes could be heard throughout Look Park in Northampton Saturday afternoon. As it should during the 27th annual Glasgow Land Scottish Festival!

All things Scottish dominated this gathering of the Clans. Along with everyone else fascinated with the culture and its rich history.

And, on such a beautiful day, Look Park was the place to be.

The Chairman of the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival told 22News, “I don’t know where to start because there’s so much going on. We have a record crowd, thousands and thousands of people, that I really don’t know. We have 23 pipe bands.”

Since Scottish wool clothing is renowned worldwide, it would have been unfair to exclude the source of those iconic Scottish garments.