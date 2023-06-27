CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This rainy weather in June has so far put a damper on summer activities, and we are talking ice cream shops, and farmers markets, businesses that do even better when the sunshine is out.

To say it’s been a gloomy June, is an understatement. With almost every weekend seeing cloudy skies and rain showers, some people are wondering when the sunshine will return. “It’s definitly a little bit of a bummer how much rain we’ve gotten, I was hoping for a little bit more sun,” says Zoe of Northampton.

With the official start of summer last week, some businesses, like Park Hill Orchard in Hampshire County, rely on that extra foot traffic during this season. Manager, Carolyn Oats, saying how it’s a mutual effort, “Well it’s so great that the customers come out anyways! They’ll come out rain or shine, as long as we all show up then people will also show up.”

At Herrell’s Ice cream in Northampton, the summer is when business is booming for them.

Owner, Judy Herrell, says while the weather may be a little gloomy, it hasn’t been stopping customers from coming by to get a sweet treat, “If its drizzling, we will still get a lot of people, they’ll still come out. You know? They are like-‘we can deal with this!'”

Herrell adding, “It’s allowed to rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but it’s not allowed to rain Thursday through Sunday.”