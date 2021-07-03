Gloomy Weather For 4th of July Weekend

There’s one common grilling practice that Elizabeth Karmel can’t get behind, and unfortunately “a lot of chefs and writers tell people to do it.” (Getty Images)

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP)- It’s definitely not the picture perfect weather we imagine for this weekend but the parade steps off here at 10.

While we saw cancellations earlier this week, we have not seen some big changes for this weekend.

For example the big fireworks display in Springfield is expected to happen tomorrow night.

Just down the road– six flags holding fireworks displays today and tomorrow.

And then East longmeadow is hosting its carnival today with extended hours.

All of this information can be found on our website, WWLP.com. We’re updating that as communities make decisions about the rain.

Here in Granville the parade route starts here, then it will go past the town green eventually hitting silver street and then eventually looping back to the town green.