LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a glow-in-the-dark menorah lighting at the Longmeadow Shops on Bliss Road on Sunday.

This event is hosted by the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) and will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the Chanukah Activities including a Chanukah Story Walk, according to a news release sent to 22News from the LYA. The glow-in-the-dark menorah lighting will be taking place at 5:00 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the LYA, PRIZMAH & PJ Library of Western MA and with major funding from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. At the lighting, there will be music, dreidels, hot cocoa, lot latkes, donuts, and LED menorah and dreidel wristbands.

The lighting is free to the public, no reservations are required, and everyone is welcome.