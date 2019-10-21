GO PINK: Breast cancer awareness; ask your questions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is breast cancer awareness month and 22News is working for you to help answer your questions.

Tonight on 22News starting at 5, Dr. Michelle Helms from Cooley Dickinson Health Care will answer your questions about the disease. She is a breast surgeon and has experience fighting the disease from the inside.

You can send your questions for our “Go Pink Day” by sending us an email to reportit@wwlp.com.

Submit your breast cancer related questions:

22News is continuing our "Go Pink" campaign to support breast cancer awareness month. Email your breast cancer questions to reportit@wwlp.com to be answered by medical professionals. Posted by WWLP-22News on Monday, October 21, 2019

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.