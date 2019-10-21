CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is breast cancer awareness month and 22News is working for you to help answer your questions.
Tonight on 22News starting at 5, Dr. Michelle Helms from Cooley Dickinson Health Care will answer your questions about the disease. She is a breast surgeon and has experience fighting the disease from the inside.
You can send your questions for our “Go Pink Day” by sending us an email to reportit@wwlp.com.
Submit your breast cancer related questions:
Latest News:
- GO PINK: Breast cancer awareness; ask your questions
- Springfield man shot, killed on Huntington Street, identified
- Several officers injured while arresting man allegedly on PCP
- Border bishops to honor fallen migrants with Mass on the Rio Grande
- Patriots, Jets set to renew rivalry Monday night
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.