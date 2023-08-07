WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit, Feed the Kids, is fighting against childhood hunger.

Feed the Kids hosted their 6th annual charity golf tournament and opened their online auction to fight against child hunger. Monday, more than 100 people registered to participate in the charity golf tournament. This was all part of an effort to help feed children throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Data from the Greater Boston Food Bank shows that western Massachusetts has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state. The funds raised from this event will go towards organizations that provide kids with some meals and basic necessities.

Those organizations include Square One, the Holyoke School Backpack Program, Pioneer Valley Powerpacks, and No Kid Hungry. The co-founder of Feed the Kids says children need food to maintain their health and do well in school.

“If kids don’t eat properly, they don’t do well in school they don’t graduate. They have behavior problems, they have weight problems as they get older, and emotional problems, just from not eating,” Fred Kadushin, co-founder of Feed the Kids Charity Golf Tournament.

More than 200 items were donated for the online auction. The items include restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, and trips to the Caribbean. The online auction will be open until Tuesday.