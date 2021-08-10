Golf event supports Westover Air Reserve Base

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Galaxy Community Council’s annual golf scramble returned to support men, women, and mission of Westover Air Reserve Base.

A number of supporters raised money during Tuesday’s event at the Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley. The Westover U.S.O. would also benefit from this fundraising helping airmen and their families.

“Galaxy Community Council as far as I’m concerned, they’re wonderful people, they support our troops.” Allan



The goals of this fundraiser include team building and morale boosting for members of the Civil Air Patrol along with all of Westover’s citizen Airmen and their Family Readiness Center.