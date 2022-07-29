HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year you’ll find golfers throughout the Pioneer Valley out on the Greens, not merely for their own enjoyment, but to raise money for funding community concerns.

A tournament was held Friday at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke where the West Springfield Firefighters’ Personnel Club raised money to assist various agencies on the West Side. Firefighter Tony Spear told 22News of their gratitude for the widespread support to keep giving back to the community.

“It’s great to be part of it. We have a lot of people, we have a lot of local businesses that contribute to the tournament as well as a lot of people from the town.” West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear

Many dozens of golfers filled the country club course to help raise money for programs and agencies important to the West Springfield Fire Department.