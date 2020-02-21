OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s hard to find any snow on the ground in the lower Pioneer Valley and the mild weather this winter has been beneficial for some area golf courses.

But if you are looking to ski you can do it at Otis Ridge.

“There is plenty of good skiing and we have plenty of snow all man made… so we’re offering great conditions. We have the majority of our mountain open so things are good up here. We just want people to come out and ski,” said Eric Vanoostveen the General Manager of Otis Ridge.

There were plenty of families taking advantage of the nice weather and good skiing conditions during school vacation week.

“It’s stellar, really stellar so just because there is no snow in your front yard does not mean there is no snow at Otis Ridge,” said Michelle Dunne of New York.

Otis Ridge will be open this weekend and they plan to stay open well into March.