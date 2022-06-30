SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening event is scheduled for Goodwill’s new job training and operations center in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Goodwill President and CEO Joanne Hilferty and the Goodwill Board of Directors at the event as well as a Goodwill participant who will share his story of how Goodwill has helped him gain greater independence in his life.

The new Pioneer Valley Job Training and Operations Center is located at 245 Caldwell Drive in Springfield. It is equipped with a computer lab, classroom space, and a distribution center with loading docks and parking where donations to Goodwill can be sorted and processed.