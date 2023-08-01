CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up again, now at $1.1 billion. The jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

This comes after no one took home the big prize after 29 drawings. It’s the fifth time in the history that the jackpot has jumped up to the billions.

Donyel Le’Noir Felton from Springfield says if she hit the lottery she would look into some real estate and find ways to help others, “Probably give back to our community because we need it. We are lacking in so many areas and to distribute that money to help myself, but also help those around me, would be a great attribution to the community.” On top of giving back, she says she would also buy some tickets to see Beyoncé.

The winner of Tuesday night’s drawing can get a lump sum payment of about $550 million. If you want a chance to win, there are plenty of places to buy a ticket, including gas stations, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.