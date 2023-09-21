CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to extend funding past a critical deadline at the end of the month; now, a U.S. government shutdown is growing more likely.

Government funding expires at the end of the day on Saturday. If Congress fails to pass legislation to renew funding by then, the federal government will shut down at midnight.

If a shutdown happens, essential services will continue to run, but many programs will be impacted. Those online Passport renewals, Some SNAP food stamp benefits, and national park closures. All federal workers will automatically qualify for back pay once the shutdown ends thanks to legislation passed in 2019.