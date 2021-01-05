Governor Baker announces funding for internet connectivity

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker provided a live announcement in Springfield Tuesday morning regarding internet connectivity and economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker was joined with Lt. Governor Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta and other local leaders.

Officials provided an update at 11:30 a.m. from the Springfield Innovation Center on Bridge Street.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco is covering this story and will have the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today