Governor Baker announces funding for internet connectivity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker provided a live announcement in Springfield Tuesday morning regarding internet connectivity and economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker was joined with Lt. Governor Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta and other local leaders.

Officials provided an update at 11:30 a.m. from the Springfield Innovation Center on Bridge Street.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco is covering this story and will have the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.