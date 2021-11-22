Governor Baker to attend Bright Nights at Forest Park opening night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend Bright Nights at Forest Park lighting ceremony Wednesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Spirit of Springfield, Governor Charlie Baker will visit Bright Nights at Forest Park for the first time at the lighting ceremony opening night. The event is being held in Santa’s Magical Forest, which was closed during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa’s Magical Forest is located just passed Seuss Land at features a gift shop with souvenirs, gifts, freshly made chocolates, a refreshment stand, and winter carousel.

Governor Baker will be joined with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, Paul Picknelly, President of Monarch Enterprises and Spirit of Springfield Board Members, as well as sponsors and supporters.

Bright Nights at Forest Park was created in 1995, during that year, tickets were $6 per car. In honoring that tradition, admission will be $6 on opening night 2021. The park opens to the public on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022 (closed November 29 and 30). Tickets must be purchased in advance. Additional ticket information can be found on the Bright Nights at Forest Park’s website.