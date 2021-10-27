Governor Baker visits western Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in western Massachusetts Wednesday starting with a visit to the campus of UMass Amherst.

Baker will join with UMass President Marty Meehan, UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Manning, and UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy for an announcement from the College of Information and Computer Sciences Building at 11:30 a.m.

After that, he will head northwest to Charlemont where he will announce the MassWorks Infrastructure Program’s STRAP Grant award for the town with Housing and Economic Development Undersecretary Ashley Stolba and other state and local officials.

Finally, Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Berkshire County Sherriff Thomas Bowler to tour in Pittsfield for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Berkshire County House of Corrections celebrating the completion of their aquaponics greenhouse.