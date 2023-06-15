WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey and former Governor and current NCAA President Charlie Baker are serving as honorary co-commissioners of Hooplandia, the 3×3 basketball tourney and festival taking place next weekend.

Basketball players will take to the courts at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame from Friday, June 23rd to Saturday, June 25th.

Healey and Baker both played varsity basketball at Harvard University. Healey served as co-captain and went on to play professional ball in Austria following graduation.

Governor Maura Healey, State Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield), Nancy Delson, director, Eastern States Exposition Foundation (Eastern States Exposition) Former Massachusetts Governor and Current NCAA President Charlie Baker (Eastern States Exposition)

Teams looking to play in the tournament must register by June 19th at Hooplandia.com. With 19 playing divisions and games scheduled on both outdoor and indoor courts, spots for Hooplandia are filling up quickly.

On Friday, June 23rd, a free community Hooptacular will take place with skills and basketball spirit contests, community courts, music, hands-on activities, and more.

The division competition takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 24th and 25th with individuals of all ages and skill levels showing their skills on 70+ outdoor and indoor courts on The Big E grounds with select games held at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

There will be more than 15 food trucks, restaurants, vendors, and adult beverages, including sports and soft drinks. DJ Meechie, DJ Mad Maxx, DJ Prince, and DJ Architect are scheduled to be spinning music. The celebrity sneaker artist, Vinnie Ducharme will be on hand to create unique sneaker designs.