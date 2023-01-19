LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will be making their first visit to western Massachusetts since taking office earlier this month to announce efforts to support cities and towns across Massachusetts.

The governor and lieutenant governor are first set to visit North Adams where they will tour Greylock Works located at 508 State Road, it’s a former cotton mill building converted into a modern event space.

Governor Healey will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Secretary Yvonne Hao, Mayor Jennifer Macksey, Senator Paul Mark, Representative John Barrett, and Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier at 11 a.m.

They will then head to Ludlow to tour the Ludlow Mills located at 100 State Street, which is one of the largest mill redevelopment projects in New England. Governor Healey will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Senator Jacob Oliveira, Representative Aaron Saunders, and Town Administrator Marc Strange at 2:45 p.m.