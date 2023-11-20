BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is expected to announce new efforts to address and prevent hate crimes in the state.

In September, Governor Healey announced that more than $4 million in federal funding would be awarded to address security at faith-based and community service organizations that are at heightened risk of a hate crime or terror attack.

The governor will be joined by Attorney General Andrea Campbell, the state’s Secretary of Public Safety and Security, and Massachusetts State Police for a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.