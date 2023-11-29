FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey will hold a news conference on Wednesday ahead of next month’s Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium.

The game will be on Saturday, December 9th, and will be the first time it will be held in Massachusetts in its 124-year history. It’s one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football.

The Midshipmen lead the series 62–53–7, but the Black Knights won last year’s matchup 20-17 in a double-overtime thriller.

According to Gillette’s website, Army and Navy have sold out their ticket blocks for the game. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest resale tickets are listed for $325 each.

The news conference will be held at 11:15 a.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.