BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is set to make an announcement on Tuesday surrounding the state’s emergency shelter system.

The news comes as state officials have sounded the alarm that the state is overburdened with a large homeless population and incoming migrants. The Boston Globe has also reported that Healey might be considering an emergency declaration to appeal for funding from the federal government.

Most recently, the state has taken to using hotels to provide shelter for homeless families, including a Days Inn in Greenfield. The governor’s announcement is slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.