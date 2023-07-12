WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey will visit two towns in western Massachusetts on Wednesday to survey the flood damage.

In Williamsburg, the Mill River broke its banks on Monday morning, washing out roads and forcing evacuations in some parts of towns. This will be Governor Healey’s second stop on Wednesday, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. after a visit to North Adams at 9:00 a.m.

Alongside the governor for these visits will be the acting director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Dawn Brantley and local officials. They will conduct an aerial survey of the damage before landing to provide us with an update on recovery efforts.

This following torrential rain in this part of the state, nearby Conway just north of Williamsburg reached 4.58 inches of rain. In Adams, 4.2 inches.

Just over the state line to our north, Vermont has declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of this massive rain event, the flooding damage there is historic.