SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey will be in Springfield and Pittsfield on Wednesday to highlight the administration’s efforts to lower housing costs.

According to a news release from her office, Governor Healey will be at the Western Massachusetts Developers Conference at MGM Springfield on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

The conference is bringing together industry leaders and experts from Western Massachusetts and beyond to shine a spotlight on the region’s strengths and development prospects.

The governor will be participating in the luncheon keynote address with the state’s Secretary of Economic Development.

Then, Governor Healey will go to St. Mary’s Morningstar in Pittsfield to highlight housing investments at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.