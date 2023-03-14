SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey visited MGM Springfield on Tuesday to deliver her plans to support the trade union workforce in this upcoming budget.

Speaking with the Massachusetts Building Trades Unions’ convention, she said this proposed budget includes funding to close some workforce skill gaps, investing in workforce development,

and bringing back people who have left the job market.

This investment she added will not only be good for the workforce but the climate.

If we’re going to move from fossil fuels to renewables we need so many workers in the trades. The number of electricians we need for example is so huge. So we need to get these workers trained up as quickly as possible Governor Maura Healey, Massachusetts

The Governor also highlighted how she hopes trade union groups will help in addressing the state’s housing shortage and repairing infrastructure.