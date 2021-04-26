Grab-and-go meals in Springfield available for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grab-and-go meals are available to any child or teen in or around the City of Springfield.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program, they do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults may pick meals up on behalf of the child or teen.

Meal distribution will be available at between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the following school locations:

Boland

Bowles

Brookings

Chestnut

Forest Park

Indian Orchard

Milton Bradley

Rebecca Johnson

Talmadge

The Springfield Public Schools meal services will no longer be served at Washington and Warner Elementary Schools.

Every Friday, grab-and-go meals are available at the Eastfield Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Oasis food pantry distribution location.