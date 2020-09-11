Graduates to represent six western Massachusetts fire departments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As thousands of firefighters before them, ten firefighter recruits took their places Friday with their brothers and sisters throughout Massachusetts.

The Class S16 completes the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting training program consisted of ten recruits adding strength to the Massachusetts fire departments.

Fernanda Hernandez-Colon: Holyoke Fire Department William Ingram: Turners Falls Fire Department James Kearney: Longmeadow Fire Department Roseanna Lacas: Westfield Fire Department Matthew Langevin: Southbridge Fire Department* Worcester County Hugh Parker: Northampton Fire Department Cody Potasky: Easthampton Fire Department Samuel Schrader: Easthampton Fire Department Geovanni Ventura: Holyoke Fire Department Nathan Zayas: Holyoke Fire Department

“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed more now than ever. We have taken advantage of technology, reduced class size to increase social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times,” said MFA Director Evans. The MFA, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program, tuition-free.

