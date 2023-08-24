GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The tomato growers at Red Fire Farm in Granby have reason to celebrate as they secured a first-place victory in the Cherry Tomato Category at the 38th Annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest.

Led by seasoned farmer Ryan Voiland, Red Fire Farm took home the top prize with their Starlor cherry tomato, marking a consecutive year of success for this flavorful variety.

Courtesy of Sarah Voiland of Red Fire Farm.

Courtesy of Sarah Voiland of Red Fire Farm.

Voiland, with over two decades of farming experience, emphasized the dedication that went into cultivating this exceptional cherry tomato, stating, “To get the seed for this special newer variety took months, sourcing it from the seed growers in Europe and getting it through customs and on the farm in time to plant. But it is very worth all the hoop jumping for the exceptional flavor in this cherry tomato.”

Red Fire Farm’s commitment to quality tomato cultivation was further underscored by their Midnight Pear cherry variety, which also secured a commendable tenth-place position in the Cherry Tomato Category. The excellence extended to the Heirloom Tomato Category as well, with their Captain Lucky variety attaining a remarkable fourth-place finish. Additionally, their Gin Fizz tomato achieved a notable top-ten placement in the Heaviest Tomato Category.

To celebrate this achievement and share the joy of peak-season tomatoes with the public, Red Fire Farm is hosting its Annual Famous Tomato Tasting event. Taking place from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the farm’s Granby location (7 Carver Street), the event invites visitors to savor an array of heirlooms, cherry tomatoes, and more. Attendees can cast their votes for their favorite varieties, contributing to the fun and engaging atmosphere.

Courtesy of Sarah Voiland of Red Fire Farm.

Courtesy of Sarah Voiland of Red Fire Farm.

The farm is particularly excited about showcasing the winning Starlor variety during the tasting. Guests will also have the opportunity to engage with farmer Ryan Voiland, discussing specialty varieties and providing feedback for future tomato growing endeavors on the farm.

The festivities of the Famous Tomato Tasting are not limited to tomatoes alone. Attendees can enjoy a range of family-friendly activities, including Pick-Your-Own sessions and the annual Sunflower Spiral Garden experience.

Red Fire Farm’s Pick-Your-Own fields are currently brimming with a diverse selection of summer delights, from labeled cherry tomatoes in the field to cut flowers, tomatillos, husk cherries, peppers, herbs, and more.

The Sunflower Spiral Garden, a captivating attraction featuring multiple sunflower varieties, is now open daily. Visitors can explore, take selfies, capture photos, and relish the beauty of flowering sunflowers and their pollinator visitors. Entry to the garden is priced at $6 per person, with exceptions for children under five and adults over 65.

For those interested in attending the Famous Tomato Tasting and seeking directions to the Red Fire Farm store in Granby, detailed information can be found on their website.