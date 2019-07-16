Granby health officials to meet with Cub Scout leaders, parents Wednesday

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Shortly after a summer camp was abruptly canceled, Cub Scout leaders and parents were turned away at a Select Board meeting in Granby Monday night.

At Monday night’s meeting, Cub Scout leaders and parents were told that the health department will be meeting with them Wednesday.

They were hoping to voice their concerns about this week’s day camp being canceled, due to a failed health inspection. Seventy kids and their families have been impacted by the decision.

The Cub Scouts have operated the day camp for the past five years at the Chicopee Sportsman’s Club, which has a shooting range. The day camp’s administrator told 22News the shooting range is located about 75-yards away from where the camp activities take place. He said they’ve never had any problems with safety.

Granby Board of Health Chairperson Richard Bombardiere told 22News, they didn’t want guns being fired when kids were nearby.

