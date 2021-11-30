Grand reopening for businesses on 95 Elm Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening Tuesday celebrated the reopening of what was once the United Bank headquarters in the center of West Springfield.

The office property located at 95 Elm Street is now home to several businesses including, Future Health, Good Rock LLC, Kindred At Home, and Tandem Bagel Company.

A partner on the project told 22News how it feels to have all of these businesses now occupying a building that was vacant for years.

“It feels amazing,” Tyler Saremi, Vice Presdient of Saremi LLP expressed. “We’re really excited to continue to fulfill our commitments to downtown West Springfield as a whole and our surrounding communities.”

Saremi said that Mayor Will Reichelt, along with local banks, credit unions, and architecture firms, all pulled together to make this project happen.