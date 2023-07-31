SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Shelter was awarded $848,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

The Grey Muzzle Organization announced Second Chance Animal Services Community Veterinary Hospitals are one of 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. Grey Muzzle is a national non-profit that provides funding and resources to animal shelters. They have issued more than $4.6 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 16-year-old Charlie Brown the veterinary care they need,” said Lindsay Doray, Second Chance’s Chief Development Officer. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Second Chance make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Massachusetts are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Second Chance.”

Second Chance has Veterinary Hospitals in Springfield, North Brookfield, Southbridge, and Worcester and provides full-service veterinary care at competitive rates with subsidized rates for those that qualify.