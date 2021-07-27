Grant provided to help cancer survivors

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Legislature has given a robust endorsement to the humanitarian work Springfield Physician Dr. Jay Burton performs for fellow Cancer Survivors.

Survivor Journey’s held a check ceremony event after being awarded $100,000 in state grant money at the Community House in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow State Representative Brian Ashe presented Dr. Burton with the symbolic $100,000 the legislature approved for creation of a virtual cancer survivorship resource center. Dr. Burton is the founder of “The Survivors Journey” which includes support groups as survivors navigate their lives after medical treatment.

“Now we’re going to have a survivorship resource that will is about helping survivors live their lives” Dr. Burton

It was six years ago when Dr. Burton founded “Survivor Journey’s to help cancer survivors like himself. To learn more about his work on behalf of cancer survivors and to follow development of his virtual cancer survivorship resource center, visit survivorjourneys.org.

State Representative Brian Ashe congratulated his colleagues for helping Dr. Burton’s valuable work. Ashe said the time is right. “After last year’s pandemic, we convened and I put in a request for the budget of support. People understood what it did.”