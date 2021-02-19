Grant to provide COVID-19 relief to Black-owned small businesses in New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Black-owned small businesses in New England will soon get a major helping hand.

The NAACP, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and Vistaprint are all coming together to provide $1 million in grant money for those businesses. Each grant will be worth $25,000.

22News spoke with the one of the owners of Flame On Vegan in Agawam. He told us why it was so difficult to open a new business during the pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Khesahn Reid. “It’s been hard because we opened right when the pandemic hit, so you got to be social distanced. A lot of people don’t like coming to eat out because they want to keep their family safe. So it’s definitely been hard everybody needs help, especially small businesses.”

Black-owned small businesses can apply for the grant, as long as they operate in New England and employ less than 25 people.

For more information on the small business grant, click here.