CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded dozens of law enforcement, criminal justice, and victim services organizations grants to combat violence against women.

The federal funds will help Massachusetts agencies in their efforts to prevent, reduce and improve responses to acts of gender-based, sexual, and domestic violence, such as stalking and human trafficking.

The grants were provided through the Violence Against Women Act Grant program. According to Executive Director Kevin Stanton, these funds are intended to help ensure that victims have access to the protections of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as trauma-informed and culturally-competent services.

Colleen Stocks, the Assistant Superintendent of the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center, said, “Providing emergency services evaluations safety planning as well as group programming for women who are looking to leave the life of human trafficking when they re-enter the community. We are really excited about what we are going to be able to provide as being funded through the grant.”

This grant will provide an on-site survivor case manager who is a personal survivor to provide peer counseling and help survivors re-enter the community and leave that lifestyle gradually. This funding will allow the state to enhance its work at combatting domestic and sexual offenses and go towards other impactful programs.