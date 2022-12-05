BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that $95,000 was awarded to 65 farmers and farmers’ markets in equipment grants to help expand local food access points for residents with low incomes all across the Commonwealth on Monday.

This third round of awards provides free equipment to direct-marketing farms and farmers’ markets to help facilitate the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at mobile markets, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Transitional Assistance.

The grant program was from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), which is in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and with financial support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This grant provided SNAP-processing equipment and services totaling over $160,000 to 110 farms and farmers’ markets. The application was open from April 20 through September 30. Farms and farmers’ markets used this funding to receive new or updated SNAP processing equipment from Novo Dia Group free of charge to help the acceptance of SNAP at mobile locations across 57 communities. 

Farm & Farmers’ Market SNAP Equipment Grant AwardeeLocation
Acton Boxborough Farmers MarketActon
Agric OrganicsWilbraham
Barbosa Family FarmNew Bedford
Beverly Farmers’ MarketBeverly
Billerica Community Farmers MarketBillerica
Brox FarmDracut
Busa FarmArlington
Cervelli FarmstandRochester
Charles River FarmFranklin
Chris’ FarmstandBradford
Church Green Farmers MarketEast Taunton
Ciesluk’s Farm StandDeerfield
Clodhopper FarmMedfield
Coastal FoodshedNew Bedford
Cook’s Valley FarmWrentham
Cournoyer Vegetable FarmPaxton
Crabapple FarmChesterfield
Dancing Harvest FarmSalem
Dick’s Garden MarketLunenburg
Farmer Tim’s VegetablesBelmont
Farmers WorldThorndike
Foppema’s FarmNorthbridge
Forthill FarmPittsfield
Friends of Holly Hill FarmCohasset
Greater Ashmont Main StreetBoston
Homestead Farm MarketRehoboth
Humble Hands FarmEast Taunton
Hutchins FarmConcord
Kelley FarmConway
Kingsbury FarmsSouth Deerfield
LA ArecibeñaIndian Orchard
Labatour Good’sDorchester
Marlborough Farmers MarketMarlborough
Mary’s GardenDudley
Meadowbrook OrchardsSterling
Medway Community FarmMedway
Milton Farmers MarketMilton
Morning Glory FarmEdgartown
Mountain View FarmsEasthampton
Mycoterra FarmSouth Deerfield
Needham Farmers MarketNeedham
NUBIA FarmsRoxbury
Oasis on BallouDorchester
Pleasant Valley GardensMethuen
Poor Boy FisheriesWellfleet
Powiset FarmDover
Rattle Root FarmPrinceton
Rockport ExchangeRockport
Roots RisingPittsfield
Sauchuk FarmPlympton
Silverwood Organic FarmSherborn
Stargazer Hollow FarmBerkley
Sunset FarmAmherst
T.Johnson FarmsSwansea
The Farm at Moose HillSharon
The King FarmSouth Dartmouth
The Neighborhood FarmWestport
The Pumpkin FarmMedway
Twin Oaks Farm and Oak FarmFeeding Hills
Under the SunNorth Dighton
Under the SunRaynham
Upswing FarmPepperell
Whitemarz FarmLunenburg
Whitney’s Farm MarketCheshire
Winters FarmRehoboth
Department of Transitional Assistance

“This grant program reflects the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to connecting Massachusetts households with healthy and culturally accessible food in support of a strong local food system,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “We continue to promote food security across the Commonwealth, building on the success of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program and the addition of over 100 new Healthy Incentives Program vendors.”

“DTA continues to work with our agricultural partners to expand equitable SNAP access points, enabling the over 600,000 households who receive SNAP to buy local food in the communities where they live. This grant program also brings critical economic support into our state’s food system, supporting Massachusetts farmers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan.

“We were pleased to work with DTA which enabled additional Massachusetts farms and farmers’ markets the ability to process SNAP benefits,” said John Lebeaux, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. “Local farms and farmers’ markets having the ability to accept SNAP payments brings new customers to our local farm businesses and increases access to fresh, local foods for Massachusetts residents.”