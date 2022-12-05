BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that $95,000 was awarded to 65 farmers and farmers’ markets in equipment grants to help expand local food access points for residents with low incomes all across the Commonwealth on Monday.

This third round of awards provides free equipment to direct-marketing farms and farmers’ markets to help facilitate the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at mobile markets, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Transitional Assistance.

The grant program was from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), which is in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and with financial support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This grant provided SNAP-processing equipment and services totaling over $160,000 to 110 farms and farmers’ markets. The application was open from April 20 through September 30. Farms and farmers’ markets used this funding to receive new or updated SNAP processing equipment from Novo Dia Group free of charge to help the acceptance of SNAP at mobile locations across 57 communities.

Farm & Farmers’ Market SNAP Equipment Grant Awardee Location Acton Boxborough Farmers Market Acton Agric Organics Wilbraham Barbosa Family Farm New Bedford Beverly Farmers’ Market Beverly Billerica Community Farmers Market Billerica Brox Farm Dracut Busa Farm Arlington Cervelli Farmstand Rochester Charles River Farm Franklin Chris’ Farmstand Bradford Church Green Farmers Market East Taunton Ciesluk’s Farm Stand Deerfield Clodhopper Farm Medfield Coastal Foodshed New Bedford Cook’s Valley Farm Wrentham Cournoyer Vegetable Farm Paxton Crabapple Farm Chesterfield Dancing Harvest Farm Salem Dick’s Garden Market Lunenburg Farmer Tim’s Vegetables Belmont Farmers World Thorndike Foppema’s Farm Northbridge Forthill Farm Pittsfield Friends of Holly Hill Farm Cohasset Greater Ashmont Main Street Boston Homestead Farm Market Rehoboth Humble Hands Farm East Taunton Hutchins Farm Concord Kelley Farm Conway Kingsbury Farms South Deerfield LA Arecibeña Indian Orchard Labatour Good’s Dorchester Marlborough Farmers Market Marlborough Mary’s Garden Dudley Meadowbrook Orchards Sterling Medway Community Farm Medway Milton Farmers Market Milton Morning Glory Farm Edgartown Mountain View Farms Easthampton Mycoterra Farm South Deerfield Needham Farmers Market Needham NUBIA Farms Roxbury Oasis on Ballou Dorchester Pleasant Valley Gardens Methuen Poor Boy Fisheries Wellfleet Powiset Farm Dover Rattle Root Farm Princeton Rockport Exchange Rockport Roots Rising Pittsfield Sauchuk Farm Plympton Silverwood Organic Farm Sherborn Stargazer Hollow Farm Berkley Sunset Farm Amherst T.Johnson Farms Swansea The Farm at Moose Hill Sharon The King Farm South Dartmouth The Neighborhood Farm Westport The Pumpkin Farm Medway Twin Oaks Farm and Oak Farm Feeding Hills Under the Sun North Dighton Under the Sun Raynham Upswing Farm Pepperell Whitemarz Farm Lunenburg Whitney’s Farm Market Cheshire Winters Farm Rehoboth Department of Transitional Assistance

“This grant program reflects the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to connecting Massachusetts households with healthy and culturally accessible food in support of a strong local food system,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “We continue to promote food security across the Commonwealth, building on the success of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program and the addition of over 100 new Healthy Incentives Program vendors.”

“DTA continues to work with our agricultural partners to expand equitable SNAP access points, enabling the over 600,000 households who receive SNAP to buy local food in the communities where they live. This grant program also brings critical economic support into our state’s food system, supporting Massachusetts farmers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan.

“We were pleased to work with DTA which enabled additional Massachusetts farms and farmers’ markets the ability to process SNAP benefits,” said John Lebeaux, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. “Local farms and farmers’ markets having the ability to accept SNAP payments brings new customers to our local farm businesses and increases access to fresh, local foods for Massachusetts residents.”