Granville Police reports high cases of phone scammers

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department has reported high cases of phone scammers who pretend to be from the FBI, the IRS, or the unemployment agency.

The unemployment scam seems to be the most common one, there is also a scam where the elderly are targeted saying that their grandchild has been arrested and they need to send bail money.

According to the Granville Police Department, on Thursday a resident received a phone call stating they were the FBI, that she was involved in a stolen car case, and there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammers asked her to wire transfer several thousand dollars to clear up the charges on the warrant.

In some cases, these phone scammers are asking people to go to Walgreens, CVS, or Walmart and purchase $500 gift cards and send them out to them.

The IRS, the FBI, and the unemployment agency will never contact residents by phone, they usually do it by mail, they also won’t ask for your social security number or bank account information.

The Granville Police want to remind residents to never give out their personal information over the phone, and that no organization will ever ask to get paid by gift card or wire transfer.

If a resident receives these types of calls, they shouldn’t give them any information, simply hang up the phone and report it to the police department.