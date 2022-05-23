GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville police have received multiple reports of a bear and her cub looking for food.

The police are urging residents not to approach the bear or her cub for any reason. They are asking people to consider removing bird feeders and keeping trash secure in the area of Silver Street and Cross Road.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

