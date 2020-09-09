Gray House hoping you will help them “Fill the Plate”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House is the agency that provides food for hundreds of hungry families in Springfield’s North End, and they need your help.

Every day, hundreds of people come to this 35 year organization to put food on their table. The Gray House is now looking for $12,000 for their “Fill the Plate” fundraiser. Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock said that money will go far.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the need for food assistance has grown exponentially. As we have for the past 35 years, The Gray House stands ready to serve our neighbors in need throughout this crisis. From March 2020–August 2020, we served 135% more households compared to the same period in 2019. In the past 6 months alone, we have served 1,126 more individuals than we did in the 12-month period during 2019. So many of these individuals and families are visiting us for the first time due to the pandemic and have never needed to access food assistance before.” Kristen McClintock, executive director at The Gray House

The community can help donate through September at GrayHouse.org/FillThePlate.

The Hot Table restaurant in downtown Springfield will contribute 50% of Wednesday, September 16 sales to the Fill the Plate fundraiser. Patrons must provide the restaurant with the fundraising flyer found on the Gray House website.