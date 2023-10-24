EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Pumpkins are in high demand, but finding the perfect one could be challenging. With all the rain we’ve had this year, pumpkin availability has been impacted.

With all the rain this summer and fall, pumpkins are in short supply. And places that sell them are having trouble keeping up with the demand. Retailers have had to limit the number they can give out.

Larger pumpkins are also scarce. An East Longmeadow business is down to only a few dozen. “A lot of them got too wet and they rotted so there is definitely a lack of larger pumpkins this year,” expressed Chris Graziano, owner of Graziano Gardens.

Graziano says he is still able to provide customers with a variety of small sugar pumpkins, just not as many of the bright big orange ones.

