WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a grease fire at Tavern Restaurant in Westfield Monday afternoon.

According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Bishop, at around 4:44 p.m. crews were called to a report of a fire. Smoke was located in the kitchen area due to a grease fire. Bishop told 22News the fire suppression system in the restaurant could not control the fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire with the use of a handheld dry chemical extinguisher. No injuries were reported.