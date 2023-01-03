BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has awarded $6.65 million to 15 communities statewide as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Round 2 of grants for the Complete Streets Funding Program.

The towns of Great Barrington and Ware will receive funds for new sidewalks and other travel safety projects.

The program provides technical assistance and construction funding to municipalities that apply for and meet requirements. Projects can include sidewalks, multimodal paths, bicycle lanes, improved street lighting, and pedestrian signalization at crosswalks or intersections.

“The Complete Streets Funding Program has now awarded $90 million in total funding through 463 technical assistance and construction awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program continues to advance mobility and connectivity throughout the Commonwealth.”

The following communities have been awarded grants: