Greek flag raised in Springfield ahead of Glendi

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 47th annual Glendi Festival will go on Saturday, but in a condensed form, Saturday only, instead of the traditional three day celebration.



Tents were being set up Friday for Glendi where visitors may either eat their favorite Greek food there or take their meals home. Out of Pandemic caution there won’t be any dancing as in year’s past.

The Greek flag was raised over Springfield as it has every year before the start of Glendi. Festival Chairman Zenophon Beake told 22News, the experience of raising his beloved Greek flag filled him with pride and palpitations.

“That our heritage is appreciated. It goes back many many year the Greek culture has brought much to the world.” Zenophon Beake, Chairperson of the Glendi Festival

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to stand with our Greek residents as we celebrate the flag raising ceremony honoring and acknowledging Greek Independence on Friday, September 10, 2021. I know we are all looking forward to celebrating this joyous occasion and the return of our beloved Glendi Celebration and its fantastic food too. I want to thank Father Dionysios Koulianos, Dean of St. George Cathedral, Liza Pappas, Xenophon Beake, and everyone from the Greek Cultural Center, the Glendi Committee and St. George Cathedral for their continued strength, belief and investment in our City. Our beloved Springfield is richer because of our residents representing the Greek faith, culture and heritage.”

The smaller Glendi Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs until 8 p.m. Because the occasion is more limited this year, with so much food expected to be taken home, the event has been called Glendi Express.