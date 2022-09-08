SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will celebrate Glendi 2022 with a Greek Flag raising ceremony at City Hall at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 43rd festival begins at the Greek Cultural Center on St. George Road Friday with entertainment and traditional greek food, music, and dancing. The event is from 5 – to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to celebrating with our Greek community by kicking off their iconic Glendi 2022 Festival with a special Greek flag raising ceremony here at City Hall. I want to thank Father Dionysios Koulianos, Dean of St. George Cathedral, Liza Pappas, Xenophon Beake, and everyone from the Greek Cultural Center, the Glendi Committee and St. George Cathedral for their continued strength, belief, and investment in our Springfield. Our beloved Springfield is richer because of our residents representing the Greek faith, culture and heritage. I want to encourage everyone to come down to our Greek Cultural Center starting this Friday and enjoy the family fun entertainment and delicious food and wonderful music and dancing – my family and I have made this a yearly tradition – see you there!”