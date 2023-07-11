SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only a few days left until Springfield’s Eastfield Mall closes for good. Now, businesses are relocating, including a popular restaurant.

In the final week of the mall’s existence, 22News visited Mykonos, a Greek restaurant that opened 40 years ago. The owner tells us, he anticipated the closure after the mall’s foot traffic slowed down, and after anchor stores like Macy’s and JCPenny left.

Mykonos is now moving to 1441 Main Street in downtown Springfield, amongst its other locations at Springfield Plaza and on Wilbraham Road in Breckwood Shops . “We started to see a slow down a lot in business, but we’ve held our own up here, we’ve done well,” expressed Chris Hatzis, owner of Mykonos. “I was 10 years old when my folks opened this place up and it’s sad to see it go, but you know onto new and better things”

Mykonos last day at it’s current location will be this Friday, with the mall set to close the following day. The Eastfield mall has been purchased by a developer, and it will be turned it into a mixed-use retail and commercial center.

