WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts will be hosting their inaugural Green Is The New Black gala.

This formal event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Springfield Country Club. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best green outfit. All proceeds will go to Girl Scouts to help continue their efforts in providing programs and vital support to girls throughout central and western Massachusetts.

“We are excited to host this inaugural gala as not only a fundraising initiative- it is the chance to gather with likeminded professionals who understand how important girl leadership development is in our communities”, said Pattie Hallberg, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

For more information about the event and where you can get your ticket visit contact Jamie Mahon jmahon@gscwm.org or 413-584-2602 extension 4037.