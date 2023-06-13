BOSTON (WWLP) – A green line trolley derailed in Boston’s Allston neighborhood on Monday.

The MBTA said track conditions appear to be to blame, as the section of track that the trolley was on had been scheduled to be replaced this summer.

Rail service for the green line B Branch was suspended through the night. Aerial video showed about a half dozen emergency vehicles surrounding the train.

No injuries were reported.

MBTA’s Worker Safety Plan was rejected because the FTA deemed its long-term safety improvements insufficient. They called for revisions that can be applied within the next 60 days.

The FTA, which mandated a range of safety fixes at the T after an investigation that happened last summer, in April, flagged a series of “near misses” between the subway trains and its workers and ordered the transit agencies to improve employee safety.

Between March and April, the MBTA had five close calls and one serious employee injury. This all comes on top of critical MBTA staffing shortages. The FTA is also asking for weekly updates on hiring.