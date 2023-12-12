GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is selling parking permits that will be valid from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

The cost of the permit is $350 and allows permit holders to park in marked spaces in the following city-owned public parking lots:

Chapman/Davis Parking Lot

City Hall Parking Lot

Ames Street Parking Lot

Miles Street Parking Lot

Legion Lot

The Olive Street Garage is not included in the permit.

The City also has quarterly permits available for $100.

Permits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information about purchasing a parking permit and the rules for using them can be found on the City of Greenfield’s website.