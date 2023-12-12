GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is selling parking permits that will be valid from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.
The cost of the permit is $350 and allows permit holders to park in marked spaces in the following city-owned public parking lots:
- Chapman/Davis Parking Lot
- City Hall Parking Lot
- Ames Street Parking Lot
- Miles Street Parking Lot
- Legion Lot
The Olive Street Garage is not included in the permit.
The City also has quarterly permits available for $100.
Permits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information about purchasing a parking permit and the rules for using them can be found on the City of Greenfield’s website.
